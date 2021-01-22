Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 163 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 5.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $496.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.95 and its 200-day moving average is $419.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.