Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

