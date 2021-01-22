Haven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $41.75 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $41.75 million and approximately $383,921.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.95 or 0.03741238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00416390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.72 or 0.01339945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00541862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00412600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00265180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,384,537 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

