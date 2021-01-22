Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.02

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

