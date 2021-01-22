HC Wainwright Boosts Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $190.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $139.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.