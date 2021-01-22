HC Wainwright Raises SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $101.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

