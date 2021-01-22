Head-To-Head Analysis: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90%

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -22.70 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 14.63 $16.40 million $0.09 74.44

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $13.62, suggesting a potential upside of 103.32%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

