Head-To-Head Comparison: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) vs. Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bouygues and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 3 2 0 2.40 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 1.82% 5.56% 1.59% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $42.49 billion 1.88 $1.33 billion $3.55 11.87 Color Star Technology $43.65 million 1.07 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -1.94

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology. Color Star Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bouygues, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bouygues beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; fitting of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaÃ¯a, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.