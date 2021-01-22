HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

