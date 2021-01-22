Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce sales of $186.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.66 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $224.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $695.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.20 million to $708.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $836.42 million, with estimates ranging from $767.49 million to $914.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

NYSE HL opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

