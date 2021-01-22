HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

