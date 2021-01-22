HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Receives €51.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.75 ($62.06).

HLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HLE opened at €52.25 ($61.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.36 and a 200 day moving average of €44.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

