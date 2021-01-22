HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 15,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

