Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37. The stock has a market cap of C$21.53 million and a PE ratio of -9.42.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

