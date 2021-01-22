Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

