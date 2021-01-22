Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,309.38

Shares of Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,309.38 ($30.17) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 68778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.