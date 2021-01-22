HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0001

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 116.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $143,786.26 and $19.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

