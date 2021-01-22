Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.60

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $14.41. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 30,847 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRX. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.64. The company has a market cap of C$494.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

