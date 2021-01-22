Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Tops $0.0007

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $268,655.69 and $6.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 77% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

