Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.30

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 7230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

