High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.96

High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and traded as high as $32.38. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 17,093 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter.

