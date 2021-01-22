Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.29.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $544.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.20, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.