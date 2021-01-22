Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

