Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

