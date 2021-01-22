Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEA stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

