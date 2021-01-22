Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $355.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.