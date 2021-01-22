HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NYSE HPR opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.