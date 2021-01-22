Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.75

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $237.75 and last traded at $237.75, with a volume of 4764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39. The company has a market cap of $507.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth $201,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

