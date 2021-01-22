Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.04. Histogen shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 36,931 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

