Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.70

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and traded as high as $84.06. Hitachi shares last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 11,401 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTHIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.