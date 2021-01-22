Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 524,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

