HOMIHELP (HOMI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42,716.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00005233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $42,716.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.