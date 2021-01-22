Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Position Trimmed by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 329,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Honda Motor by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,993. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

