Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

