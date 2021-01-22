Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post $253.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.23 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $216.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

TWNK opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,814,529 shares of company stock valued at $51,465,574. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

