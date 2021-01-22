Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.98. 16,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,070. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

