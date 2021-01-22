Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,910. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.