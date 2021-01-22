Hotaling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

