Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. 76,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

