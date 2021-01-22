Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $4,159,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. 42,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

