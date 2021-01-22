Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.53. 115,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,781. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.