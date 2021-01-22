Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 679

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 644 ($8.41).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 697.20 ($9.11) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 688.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

