HSBC Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,100.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by HSBC from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MELI. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,460.61.

MELI stock opened at $1,940.19 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,693.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,308.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12,125.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,093,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

