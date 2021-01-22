HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NYSE BUD opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

