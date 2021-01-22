Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $178.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

HUBB stock opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

