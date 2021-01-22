Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $187.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.55. The stock had a trading volume of 239,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

