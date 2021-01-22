Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 535.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,264 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

