Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $15,108.80 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $15,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

