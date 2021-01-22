Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 104,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 39,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $334.87 million and a PE ratio of 659.66.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter.

Huize Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

