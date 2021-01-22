Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.